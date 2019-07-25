An advertisement in the Washington Post newspaper urging Trump to help end human rights abuses in Balochistan
An advertisement in the Washington Post newspaper urging Trump to help end human rights abuses in Balochistan

Baloch people urge US President to help end human rights abuses by Pakistan

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 18:18 IST

Washington DC [USA], July 25 (ANI): The World Baloch Organisation (WBO) has launched an advertisement campaign in the United States to urge President Donald Trump to help end human rights abuses by Pakistani authorities in Balochistan.
The advertisements appeared on leading newspapers in the US and highlight key points that will help ensure peace and justice in the region.
While urging Trump to protect the Baloch, the WBO said in an advertisement campaign, "We urge to ensure that US-supplied weaponry given to Pakistan for the purpose of fighting religious extremism, is no longer misused in the persecution of the secular and progressive Baloch people, who have been democratically struggling for peace, justice and their basic human rights for seven decades".
Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan recently met Trump and other top US leader during an official three-day visit to the country.
The Baloch and other persecuted communities from Pakistan, including Sindhis and Muhajirs, protested outside the White House to seek justice from atrocities committed by the Pakistan Army and its spy agency, the ISI.
The WBO also urged Trump to ensure that the US aid to Pakistan, funded by American Citizens' Tax money, is no longer used to support extremist groups in the region, of which the secular Baloch people have been victims for many years.
Balochistan is Pakistan's largest and resource-rich province where human rights violations are at its peak.
A large number of people are kidnapped, tortured and killed by the secret agencies as they have been fighting for their right to sovereignty.
Many political activists have migrated and settled in Europe, the United States and the United Kingdom. They are now fighting for their rights and seek international help for safeguarding their people in Balochistan. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 17:19 IST

India in touch with Pak seeking consular access to Jadhav

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): India is in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels to demand consular access to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, facing death row there, with full compliance and conformity with the ICJ judgement and under the Vienna Convention.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:51 IST

Pak to send its first person to space in 2022

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 25 (ANI): Pakistan will send its first person to space in 2022, said Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:03 IST

Sri Lankan Navy arrests 4 Indian fishermen

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 25 (ANI): Sri Lankan Navy has arrested four Indian fishermen for allegedly breaching International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and illegally fishing in Colombo's waters.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:59 IST

Pakistan: Punjab govt asks jail authorities to remove AC from...

Punjab [Pakistan], July 25 (ANI): The government of Pakistan's Punjab province has asked Kot Lakhpat jail authorities to remove the air conditioner from the prison cell of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 13:07 IST

China: 16 killed in landslides, 30 missing

Beijing [China], July 25 (ANI): At least 16 people were killed and 30 others are missing after landslides hit two areas of Guizhou province in southwestern China, the state media reported on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 12:31 IST

Puerto Rico governor announces his resignation

San Juan [Puerto Rico], July 25 (ANI): Bowing down to public pressure following massive protests, Puerto Rico's embattled Governor, Ricardo Rossello, on Wednesday announced his resignation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 11:21 IST

5 killed, 10 injured as blasts rock Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 25 (ANI): Five people were killed and 10 others were injured in three coordinated blasts that hit Kabul on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 10:29 IST

Johnson overhauls UK cabinet, appoints hard Brexiteers including...

London [UK], July 25 (ANI): Hours after taking charge as the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson on Wednesday overhauled the cabinet, giving key roles to leading Brexiteers and firing supporters of his rival former Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 09:57 IST

Never bowed down to anyone: Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 25 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is being snubbed by the country's opposition for "begging" abroad, on Thursday asserted that he never bowed down to anyone.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 07:19 IST

Sri Lanka approves visa-on-arrival scheme for India from August 1

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 25 (ANI): Sri Lanka has granted approval to issue on-arrival visa to tourists from countries, including India and China, aiming to revive its flagging tourism sector after the deadly Easter bombings.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 07:10 IST

Attackers of Sri Lanka Easter Sunday bombings were inspire by ISIS

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 25 (ANI): Sri Lanka's Easter attacks that killed more than 250 people were carried out by local groups who drew inspiration from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) group, a top investigator said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 06:50 IST

Boeing raises possibility of halting 737 Max production

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): Boeing on Wednesday (local time) said that it was considering the possibility of halting the production of 737 Max if the grounding of the aircraft continues further.

Read More
iocl