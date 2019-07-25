Baloch people urge US President to help end human rights abuses by Pakistan

Washington DC [USA], July 25 (ANI): The World Baloch Organisation (WBO) has launched an advertisement campaign in the United States to urge President Donald Trump to help end human rights abuses by Pakistani authorities in Balochistan.

The advertisements appeared on leading newspapers in the US and highlight key points that will help ensure peace and justice in the region.

While urging Trump to protect the Baloch, the WBO said in an advertisement campaign, "We urge to ensure that US-supplied weaponry given to Pakistan for the purpose of fighting religious extremism, is no longer misused in the persecution of the secular and progressive Baloch people, who have been democratically struggling for peace, justice and their basic human rights for seven decades".

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan recently met Trump and other top US leader during an official three-day visit to the country.

The Baloch and other persecuted communities from Pakistan, including Sindhis and Muhajirs, protested outside the White House to seek justice from atrocities committed by the Pakistan Army and its spy agency, the ISI.

The WBO also urged Trump to ensure that the US aid to Pakistan, funded by American Citizens' Tax money, is no longer used to support extremist groups in the region, of which the secular Baloch people have been victims for many years.

Balochistan is Pakistan's largest and resource-rich province where human rights violations are at its peak.

A large number of people are kidnapped, tortured and killed by the secret agencies as they have been fighting for their right to sovereignty.

Many political activists have migrated and settled in Europe, the United States and the United Kingdom. They are now fighting for their rights and seek international help for safeguarding their people in Balochistan. (ANI)

