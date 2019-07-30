Baltimore's numbers worst on crime, economy: Trump chides Elijah Cummings again

Washington DC [USA], July 30 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday continued his attack on Democratic Representative Elijah Cummings, a high-profile critic of his administration, and Baltimore city from where he hails, claiming that is "worst" in terms of crime rate and economy in the country.

"Baltimore's numbers are the worst in the United States on Crime and the Economy. Billions of dollars have been pumped in over the years, but to no avail. The money was stolen or wasted. Ask Elijah Cummings where it went. He should investigate himself with his Oversight Committee!" he tweeted.

"Elijah Cummings never even went to the Southern Border and then he screams at the very good people who, despite Congresses failure to fix the Loopholes and Asylum, make it work (crossings are way down and the Wall is being built). Even with zero Dem help, Border getting strong!" Trump said in another tweet.

The US President on Saturday and Sunday wrote a series of tweets assailing Cummings and Baltimore.

The weekend started with Trump describing the country's 30th largest city and surrounding areas as a "very dangerous and filthy place" where "no human being would want to live," and it ended with Trump calling Cummings -- the son of sharecroppers in South Carolina -- a "racist."

It marked the second time in three weeks that Trump with his 'racist' comments targeted prominent lawmakers, including Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley.

Trump's comments against Cummings were labelled to be "racist" by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who had also backed the four POC (People of Colour) Congresswomen who were at the receiving end of Trump's Twitter tirade recently.

The district of Baltimore consists of nearly 55 per cent African-Americans and 35 per cent whites. It is the second most wealthy and educated among Maryland's majority-black districts. (ANI)

