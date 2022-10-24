"Barricade Situation" in Northern Virginia resolved, suspect in custody

Northern Virginia [US], October 24 (ANI): A person has been taken into custody in a "barricade situation" at Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia, media reports said citing a tweet from the US Army base.

The base had tweeted that Fort Belvoir law enforcement officials and the FBI Washington Field Office's National Capital Response Squad responded with local law enforcement partners to a barricade situation at Fort Belvoir Sunday morning. The situation is ongoing, and we cannot comment further at this time, it tweeted earlier, reported Fox 5 DC.



However, a later tweet from the FBI Washington Field Office, the incident started around 8 am on Sunday, and was resolved just before 3 pm.

According to Colorado State University Police Department, a "Barricade situation" is an incident where a person maintains a position of cover or concealment and ignores or resists law enforcement personnel, and it is reasonable to believe the subject is armed with a dangerous or deadly weapon.

No other details were made available. (ANI)

