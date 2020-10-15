Barron Trump tested Covid-19 positive, now negative, says Melania Trump

Washington [US], October 15 (ANI): US President Donald Trump's son Barron Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and has now tested negative for the virus, according to an article published on the White House website on Wednesday (local time) by First Lady Melania Trump.

In her post on the White House official website, she wrote about two weeks ago "when I received the diagnosis that so many Americans across our country and the world had already received--I tested positive for COVID-19. To make matters worse, my husband received the same news."

"Naturally my mind went immediately to our son. To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn't help but think "what about tomorrow or the next day?". My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive," the First Lady wrote.



However, she said that Barron, the youngest of President Trump's five children, "exhibited no symptoms". "In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative."

While speaking to reporters while leaving the White House the US President said that "Barron's fine!"

While conveying the "good news" of the First Lady also testing negative for the pathogen, Melania wrote that she "understand just how fortunate" her family was in the care they received for the treatment for the coronavirus.

"I am happy to report that I have tested negative and hope to resume my duties as soon as I can. Along with this good news, I want people to know that I understand just how fortunate my family is to have received the kind of care that we did," she wrote.

The First Lady wrote that she prays "for our country" and "I pray for everyone who is grappling with COVID-19 and any other illnesses or challenges." (ANI)

