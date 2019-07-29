'Be careful and safe': Trump asks people as California food festival shooting is still active

California [US], July 29 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday urged people to be "careful and safe" as shooting at the Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California is still active and the shooter has not been apprehended yet.

"Law Enforcement is at the scene of shootings in Gilroy, California. Reports are that shooter has not yet been apprehended. Be careful and safe!," tweeted Trump.



The shooting at the largest food festival of California began at around afternoon. Casualties in the incident are feared.

Police and firefighters have reached the spot.

"We are monitoring reports of an active shooter situation w/ casualties at the annual Garlic Festival in the small city of Gilroy. A weekend dedicated to fun, friends & family has been tragically marked by a senseless act of violence. Our thoughts & prayers are with all affected," tweeted Los Angeles Police Department.

California Senator Kamala Harris has also tweeted about the shooting and said her office is closely monitoring the situation.

"Grateful to first responders who are on the scene in Gilroy and keeping those injured by such senseless violence in my thoughts. My office is closely monitoring the situation," Kamala Harris tweeted. (ANI)

