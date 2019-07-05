US President Donald Trump (file photo)
US President Donald Trump (file photo)

Be careful with threats that could come back and bite: Trump to Iran

ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 06:09 IST

Washington DC [USA], July 4 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned Iran against making threats that could "come back to bite" after the latter vowed to increase uranium enrichment level set under the 2015 nuclear deal by any desired amount.
"Iran has just issued a New Warning. Rouhani says that they will enrich Uranium to "any amount we want" if there is no new Nuclear Deal. Be careful with the threats, Iran. They can come back to bite you like nobody has been bitten before!" Trump wrote on Twitter

Speaking at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had said that his country would increase its uranium enrichment by "any amount that is required" unless the remaining signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) help ease crushing the US against the country, reported the New York Post.
"In any amount that we want, any amount that is required, we will take over 3.67," Rouhani said.
"Our advice to Europe and the United States is to go back to logic and to the negotiating table," he continued. "Go back to understanding, to respecting the law and resolutions of the U.N. Security Council. Under those conditions, all of us can abide by the nuclear deal."
Citing an "informed source," Iran's Fars news agency on Monday had reported that Iran has exceeded the amount of enriched uranium that it was allowed to have under a 2015 nuclear deal (officially called JCPoA).
The country stopped complying with some elements of the agreement in May, a year after the US unilaterally withdrew from the deal.
The agreement was signed with an aim to limit Iran's civilian energy programme, thereby preventing it from developing nuclear weapons at some point in the future, in exchange for relief from sanctions that were crippling the country's economy.
The deal was hailed as a major diplomatic victory by the Obama administration. However, last year, Donald Trump-led US government had withdrawn from the deal, terming it as "defective at its core".
Washington's decision of pulling out from the agreement soured its ties with Iran. In the past year, the Trump administration has slapped a multitude of sanctions on Tehran citing the latter's support to state-sponsored terrorism and conflicts. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 07:03 IST

China, Bangladesh agree to advance BRI cooperation

Beijing [China], July 5 (ANI): China and Bangladesh agreed to advance their cooperation under the multi-billion dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), following talks between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and visiting Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:41 IST

UAE Foreign Minister on 3-day India visit from July 7

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan will begin a three-day official visit to India on July 7.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:23 IST

LNA claims to have shot down rival GNA warplane

Tripoli [Libya], July 5 (ANI): Khalifa Haftar-led Libyan National Army (LNA) on Thursday claimed to have shot down a warplane belonging to the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) shortly after it took off from Misrata airport in capital Tripoli.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:14 IST

Iran summons British envoy over 'illegal seizure' of oil tanker

Tehran [Iran], July 5 (ANI): Iran has summoned British envoy Nicolas Hopton to convey its objections over the "illegal seizure" of an Iranian oil tanker by UK patrol ships in Gibraltar, country's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 04:43 IST

60 killed after Libyan guards shoot at migrants fleeing air strikes: UN

Tripoli [Libya], July 5 (ANI): At least 60 people were killed and 77 others sustained injuries after Libyan guards opened fire on migrants and refugees attempting to flee from air strikes on a detention centre near the country's capital city of Tripoli, United Nations said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 02:32 IST

USA: 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits California's Mojave Desert

Sacramento [USA], July 5 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale struck California's Mojave Desert on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 02:16 IST

Joey 'Jaws' Chestnut wins Nathan's Hot Dog eating contest

New York [USA], July 5 (ANI): Joey 'Jaws' Chestnut wolfed down 71 wieners and 12 buns in mere ten minutes to secure his 12th title at Nathan's Famous annual July Fourth hot dog eating contest here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 01:58 IST

Jamaican PM congratulates Modi on electoral victory

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Jamaican premier Andrew Michael Holness on Thursday made a congratulatory phone call to his Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the emphatic victory of BJP-led NDA government in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 23:52 IST

Forbes unveils list of top 100 Indian leaders in Middle East

Dubai [UAE], July 4 (ANI): Yusuffali MA, the Chairman of Lulu Group tops the list of top 100 successful Indian business leaders in the Arab region unveiled by Forbes Middle East here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 21:46 IST

Irish lawyer who racially abused Air India crew found dead at...

London [UK], July 4 (ANI): An Irish human rights lawyer, who was in the news last year for verbally abusing an Air India flight crew after being refused alcohol on her flight en-route from Mumbai to London, was found dead at her home in East Sussex in England on June 1, days after being released from

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 21:27 IST

Imran Khan to meet Donald Trump on July 22 to improve bilateral ties

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet US President Donald Trump in Washington on July 22, said the Foreign Office on Thursday, adding that the talks between the two leaders focus on improving ties between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 20:26 IST

Princess Haya, wife of Dubai's Sheikh, seeks political asylum in UK

London [UK], July 4 (ANI): Princess Haya bint Hussein, who left her husband, the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has been seeking political asylum in Britain and is asking for a divorce.

Read More
iocl