Beijing cannot be allowed to export its authoritarian governance model, says Pompeo

Washington D.C. [US], Aug 4 (ANI): Hitting out at China over the implementation of controversial national security law in Hong Kong, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said that Beijing cannot be allowed to export its authoritarian governance model.

"The Chinese Communist Party is seeking to apply its national security law on Hong Kong to people across the world- an egregious attempt to undermine the exercise of human rights and fundamental freedoms. Beijing cannot be allowed to export its authoritarian governance model," Pompeo said in a tweet.

The draconian law is aimed at crushing dissent in the erstwhile British colony which saw massive pro-democracy protests last year.

The legislation, which came into effect ahead of July 1 punishes what Beijing terms secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference with up to life in prison.

The remarks come days after South China Morning Post reported that six people including activist Nathan Law Kwun-chung and former British consulate employee Simon Cheng Man-kit are being sought by Hong Kong police on suspicion of breaking the new draconian national security law.

US-based Samuel Chu of the Hong Kong Democracy Council (HKDC) and Wayne Chan Ka-kui, previously reported to be in Amsterdam were also listed out as suspects. (ANI)

