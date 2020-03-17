Beijing takes exception to Trump's 'China virus' remark

Beijing (China), Mar 17 (ANI): China has condemned to what it calls "smears" from the United States President Donald Trump referring to the novel coronavirus as 'Chinese virus'.

"China expresses its strong anger and opposition to that," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Tuesday, as quoted by South China Morning Post.

"We call on the US to stop finger-pointing at China. The utmost priority is for the international community to cooperate on fighting the virus," the Foreign Ministry spokesman added.

He added: "The US should focus on its top priority, and play a constructive role in international cooperation on health security."

President Trump had tweeted saying: "The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before!".

This tweet had provoked a reply from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

President Trump in a series of tweets also urged the Americans to not panic and do not start hoarding essential supplies.

Trump tweeted: "I ask all Americans to band together and support your neighbours by not hoarding unnecessary amounts of food and essentials. TOGETHER we will stay STRONG and overcome this challenge!"

He also said: "Yesterday I spoke with the great American Grocers and Supply Chain Executives. We are confident that the supply will continue to meet demand nationwide. These beacons of our community will remain open for you, no matter what. We are working hard to remove any barriers to that effort!" (ANI)

