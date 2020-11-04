Bernie Sanders calls for election reform to prevent voter suppression

Washington DC [US], November 4 (ANI): US Senator Bernie Sanders on Tuesday called on US Congress to introduce reforms to prevent voters from being suppressed in future elections.

"If this campaign has shown us anything it is that Congress must pass real election reform. No more voter suppression. No more five-hour waiting lines to vote. No more threats to not count mail-in ballots. We must make it easier for people to vote, not harder," Sanders wrote on Twitter.

Sanders' comments come as over 100 million voters have voted in the 2020 presidential election.



His statement comes in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's criticism of the mail-in voting process, saying that it could be subject to fraudulent activity.

The Republican party in both Pennsylvania and Nevada launched attempts to interfere in the postal balloting process in the run-up to election day, Sputnik reported.

Moreover, a judge in the state of Nevada on Monday had denied a bid to temporarily halt the counting of mail-in ballots in Clark County.

Similarly, an attempt to eliminate the three-day deadline extension in Pennsylvania for the receipt of mail-in ballots was also denied, this time by the Supreme Court. (ANI)

