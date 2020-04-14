Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden's bid for presidency

Washington DC [US], April 14 (Sputnik/ANI): US Senator Bernie Sanders announced on Monday that he supports Joe Biden's bid for the presidency and urged everyone to rally behind the former vice president.

"Today I am asking all Americans, I am asking every Democrat, I am asking every independent, I am asking a lot of Republicans to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse," Sanders said as he appeared in a webcast together with Biden.

Sanders urged voters to make certain that "we defeat somebody who I believe ... is the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country."

The endorsement comes just days after Sanders suspended his own campaign for the Democratic nomination following a series of defeats in the primaries.

Biden thanked Sanders and said he would need his former rival during the campaign and afterwards.

"If I am the nominee, which it looks like now you just made me, I'm going to need you - not just to win the campaign, but to govern," he said.

The US presidential election is scheduled to take place on November 3, 2020. (Sputnik/ANI)

