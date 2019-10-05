Bernie Sanders (File pic)
Bernie Sanders (File pic)

Bernie Sanders suffers heart attack, Doctors confirm

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 08:22 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Democrat presidential candidate Bernie Sanders suffered a heart attack, his campaign confirmed on Friday (local time) after he departed Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas.
"I want to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center for the excellent care that they provided," Sanders said in a statement cited by CNN.
"After two and a half days in the hospital, I feel great, and after taking a short time off, I look forward to getting back to work," the statement read.
Sanders' physicians, Arturo Marchand Jr. (MD), and Arjun Gururaj (MD) confirmed that the Senator was diagnosed with "myocardial infarction" and had two stents placed in a blocked coronary artery, noting that "all other arteries were normal."
Myocardial infarction is the medical term for a heart attack.
The doctors added that Sanders' hospital stay and treatment were "uneventful with good expected progress," and that he had been instructed to follow up with his personal physician.
Thanking his well-wishers for their continued support, Sanders, immediately after being released from the hospital tweeted, "Hello everybody! We're in Las Vegas. I'm feeling so much better."
"Thank you for all of the love and warm wishes that you sent me. See you soon on the campaign trail," he added in the post.
The Senator from Vermont had experienced "chest discomfort" at a campaign event on Tuesday night, according to senior adviser Jeff Weaver.
Weaver said on Wednesday that Sanders will be "cancelling his events and appearances until further notice."
On Thursday, his campaign confirmed that he will be participating in the next Democratic primary debate on October 15 and that he plans to return home to Vermont before the debate.
Jane Sanders, in a statement released on Thursday afternoon, said that her husband is "up and about" and has not undergone any additional procedures" since the stent insertion.
"He's been spending the last couple of days just having a good time, talking to people, friends and family and so many well-wishers that have called and his friends and then, of course, the well-wishers that have tweeted, emailed, called, all of our phones. And we just really want to thank them," she said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 09:02 IST

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa distributes burqas among school girls

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 5 (ANI): The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government has distributed burqas among female students in a girls' model school in Cheena village of Rustam Valley.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 06:37 IST

Hong Kong rail services to remain suspended after protestors...

Hong Kong, Oct 5 (ANI): All train services in Hong Kong, including the airport express line, were suspended on Saturday, city's rail operator said, a day after angry protesters vandalised businesses and railway stations over government's introduction of a new anti-mask law.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 06:15 IST

Iraq anti-govt protests: Death toll rises to 60, over 2,500 wounded

Baghdad [Iraq], Oct 5 (ANI): The death toll from three-days of mass anti-government protests in Iraq has risen to 60, with an estimated 2,500 others wounded, country's Health Ministry said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 05:26 IST

PM Modi expected to visit Saudi Arabia soon

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely visit Saudi Arabia soon during which he is expected to hold bilateral with top Saudi leadership, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 04:34 IST

Trump impeachment inquiry: White House subpoenaed by House Democrats

Washington DC [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): The three US chairmen overseeing an investigation into US President Donald Trump's July phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, on Friday issued a subpoena to the White House, requesting documents relevant to the House's impeachment inquiry be delivered within two

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 04:25 IST

Iraqi firebrand cleric Sadr calls on government to resign amid...

Baghdad [Iraq], Oct 5 (ANI): Iraq's prominent Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr on Friday called on the government to resign amid the ongoing mass anti-government protests that have claimed the lives of dozens of people.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 03:54 IST

PayPal withdraws from Facebook's cryptocurrency project Libra

Washington DC [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): PayPal has decided to withdraw from Facebook-backed cryptocurrency initiative Libra, the company said on Friday, dealing a blow to the social-media giant's efforts to build an alternative payment system.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 03:13 IST

Ecuador: 350 detained in Ecuador during protests over end of...

Quito [Ecuador], Oct 5 (ANI): Ecuador authorities have detained as many as 350 people during mass protests triggered by government's decision to cancel fuel subsidies, country's Interior Ministry said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 02:45 IST

US unemployment rate falls to 50-year-low of 3.5%

Washington DC [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): The US unemployment rate dropped to near a 50-year low of 3.5 per cent, with 136,000 jobs added to the economy in September, country's department of Labour said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 01:56 IST

Taliban leadership meets US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in Pak

Washington DC [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad met Taliban leader in Pakistan, weeks after US President Donald Trump called off the talks with the insurgent group in the wake of Kabul terror attack, two people familiar with the matter said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 01:55 IST

Terror probe opened in Paris knife attack

Paris [France], Oct 5 (ANI): French Prosecutors on Friday opened a terror investigation into a deadly knife attack at a police headquarter in Paris that claimed the lives of four people.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:18 IST

Book authored by Indian envoy to Netherlands explore, celebrate...

Amsterdam [Netherlands], Oct 4 (ANI): The past 70 years - and even further beyond into history - has seen thousands of literary and historical works about India's long ties to Great Britain. But the British Raj was mere one - albeit significant - part of the giant jigsaw of foreign colonial powers tha

Read More
iocl