Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders (File photo)
Bernie Sanders undergoes heart procedure, cancels campaign events

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 11:49 IST

Washington DC [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has cancelled events "until further notice" after undergoing a heart surgery.
The 78-year-old Vermont Senator was rushed to a hospital after he complained of chest pain at a campaign event on Tuesday, The Washington Post reported.
Doctors discovered a blockage in one artery following which two stents were inserted, Jeff Weaver, a senior Sanders advisor, said in a statement.
Sanders was in "good spirits" and has cancelled campaign events "until further notice" for recovering himself in the coming few days, Weavers said.
Later, the Vermont Senator tweeted his well wishes to the people, saying he is feeling good.
"Thanks for all the well wishes. I'm feeling good. I'm fortunate to have good health care and great doctors and nurses helping me to recover. None of us know when a medical emergency might affect us. And no one should fear going bankrupt if it occurs. Medicare for All!" Sanders said in a tweet.
The surgery has raised eyebrows over Sander's physical well-being and comes at a time when the 78-year-old Senator is challenging US President Donald Trump for the presidential post in the 2020 election.
Notably, Sanders is the oldest Democratic candidate in the party's presidential race. Former Vice President Joe Biden (76) and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren (70) are the other two contenders who are in their 70s.
If Sanders wins next year's presidential election, he would be the oldest person to occupy the Oval Office. (ANI)

