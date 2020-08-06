Bhajans, Jai Shri Ram chants at Times Square to celebrate 'bhoomi pujan' at Ayodhya

By Reena Bhardwaj

New York [US], Aug 6 (ANI): A large group of people, including the Indian diaspora, gathered near the digital billboard of Ram temple in New York's Times Square on Wednesday to celebrate the 'bhoomi pujan' at Ayodhya.

The crowd also sang 'bhajans' and chanted 'Jai Sri Ram'.

"We really feel happy and energetic, so many people are here celebrating the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple. It's a really big moment for me and for all the Indians across the world," said a resident.

More than a 1,000 people of Indian heritage gathered near the world's biggest digital billboard displaying images of Lord Ram at New York's Broadway. Broadway clearly looked like a carnival of sorts.

"I am from New Jersey and I am here to be a part of the Ram Janmabhoomi celebration today. It feels great to be a part of it. Our previous generations struggled for over 500 years," said Manju Nath.

Dressed in traditional attire, many Indians travelled from places near and far to celebrate and be a part of the Ram temple celebrations.

Many lit candles and earthen lamps, exchanged sweets and savouries. Many among them said they would return to celebrate Diwali each year at Times Square.

On Wednesday, New York City witnessed the largest high-definition digital display of Lord Ram and the proposed temple at Ayodhya on Broadway.

The digital display of Lord Ram is said to be one of the most expensive digital billboards of the Hindu deity at Times Square. It lit up at 10 am to celebrate the laying of the temple's foundation stone by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, took part in the 'bhoomi pujan' at Ram Janambhoomi site.

Besides, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat among several others were present at the ceremony in Ayodhya. (ANI)

