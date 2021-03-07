Bid for Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's first tweet reach USD 2.5 million

Washington [US], March 7 (ANI): Bids for Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's first post on the microblogging site has reached USD 2.5 million.

Dorsey had listed his first-ever tweet on the website 'Valuables by cent' which is poised to sell it as a non-fungible token (NFT).

The 2006 post "Just setting up my twttr" has been listed as a unique digital signature on the website and the highest offer that has been offered till now is USD 2,500,000.



Dorsey tweeted a link to the website listing on Friday, and the Twitter co-founder's post has since then been shared thousands of times.

The buyer of Dorsey's tweet will receive a certificate that will be digitally signed and verified by the Twitter CEO. The certificate will include information such as the time of the tweet posted and its text.

According to Valuables, a tweets marketplace that was launched three months ago, buying a tweet means "What you are purchasing is a digital certificate of the tweet, unique because it has been signed and verified by the creator". (ANI)

