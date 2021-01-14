Biden adds 3 National Security Council members to upcoming cabinet

Washington [US], January 13 (ANI/Sputnik): US President-elect Joe Biden said in a statement on Wednesday three additional National Security Council (NSC) appointments to his administration, which takes office next week.

"These dedicated public servants will be integral in keeping the American people safe and building capacity to prepare for and respond to the full spectrum of threats we face - from cyber intrusions to grid attacks, from possible future pandemics to deliberate acts of terror," Biden said. "They will strengthen our resilience to natural disasters, and work with our allies and friends to ensure the cyber rules of the road are made by democracies."



The appointments include Anne Neuberger as Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology, Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall as Homeland Security Advisor and Deputy National Security Advisor, and Russ Travers as Deputy Homeland Security Advisor.

The role of the National Security Council has come under greater scrutiny over the past week after a riot took place at the US Capitol by supporters of incumbent President Donald Trump on January 6.

A score of senior advisers in Trump's National Security Council resigned following the unrest and Trump now faces a second impeachment by Congress. Biden is set to take office on January 20. (ANI/Sputnik)

