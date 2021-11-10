Biden administration announces plan to accelerate infrastructure investments: White House

Washington [US], November 9 (ANI/Sputnik): The Biden administration announced an action plan to accelerate legislative and grant funding for port, waterway and freight infrastructure projects in the United States, the White House said on Tuesday in a fact sheet about the plan.

"Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is announcing a set of concrete steps to accelerate investment in our ports, waterways, and freight networks. These goals and timelines will mobilize federal agencies and lay the foundation for successful implementation of the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal," the White House said.

The Biden administration will be launching programs in the near-term to modernize ports and marine highways using more than USD 240 million in grant funding within the next 45 days, the White House said.



In addition, the Biden administration will announce more than USD 475 million in funding for port and marine highway infrastructure projects funded through grants from the infrastructure deal, the White House said.

The plan will identify USD 3.4 billion in investments to upgrade obsolete inspection facilities at the northern and southern borders to allow for more efficient international trade, the White House said. I

The US Congress last week passed USD 1.2 trillion infrastructure legislation to fund the construction of bridges, roads, water infrastructure, and electric vehicle infrastructure, as well as expand internet access nationwide. (ANI/Sputnik)

