Biden announces key picks for his economic team

Washington [US], January 9 (ANI): US President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday announced another set of selections, completing his round of picks for the Cabinet in his incoming administration.

Biden is nominating Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo as his pick for commerce secretary, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh for labour secretary, Isabel Guzman as his pick to lead the Small Business Administration, and Don Graves as deputy secretary of Commerce

"Today, I am pleased to announce the latest members of our economic team. With their announcement, I am proud to announce that we have finished naming our Cabinet. Saving the best for last. 24 outstanding women and men, who will get our country moving again, and who are going to restore trust in our government again, and all of whom are ready on day 1 to do their job," he said during an address from Wilmington, Delaware.

He also termed the Cabinet as 'historic', evenly composed with as many women as men, occupied by a majority of people of colour.

The President-elect also expressed condolences for the Capitol Police officer who died in the line of duty following the mob violence on Capitol Hill.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said: "One of the fundamental values that the President-elect and I share is the belief in the dignity of the work. We both understand that a job is so much more than just a paycheck. It is about dignity and respect... My mother taught me, in her words and in her actions, that no matter how you earn a living... every job has inherent value and worth."

She further said that every worker had the right to earn a wage, work in safe conditions, and pursue a better life for themselves and their families.



"We will provide more immediate relief, we must, for working families and businesses now, and even as we address our media crises, even as we work to contain this pandemic and open our economy responsibly, we must also do what President-elect Biden and I have pledged to do, we must build our economy back better," she said.

Meanwhile, commenting on President Trump's decision to not attend his inauguration on January 20, Biden said: "I was told on the way over here, that he indicated he wasn't going to show up at the inauguration. One of the few things he and I have ever agreed on. It's a good thing, him not showing up."

He also refused to weigh in on the impeachment proceedings against Trump, saying that it was up to Congress to do what was needed.

"I'm focused on the virus, the vaccine and economic growth. What Congress decides to do is for them to decide. But I'm going to have to, and they're going to have to be ready to hit the ground running because when Kamala and I are sworn in, we'll be introducing immediately significant pieces of legislation to deal with the virus, deal with the economy, and deal with economic growth," he said.

This comes after Trump conceded defeat to US President-elect Joe Biden after Congress completed the counting of the Electoral College votes.

A chaotic and violent scene erupted at the Capitol on Wednesday as supporters of Trump stormed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and various confrontations with police. Four people died in the melee.

US Congress later reconvened in a late-night session to certify 306 electoral college votes in favour of Biden, thus confirming enough votes to declare him the winner in the US election. (ANI)

