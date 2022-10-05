Biden announces new USD 625 million military aid package for Ukraine in call with Zelenskyy

Washington [US], October 5 (ANI): Underscoring that the US will never recognize Russia's purported annexation of Ukrainian territory, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday (local time) announced plans to provide an additional USD 625 million in military aid to Ukraine.

According to a White House statement, US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and pledged to continue supporting Ukraine.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, spoke today with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to underscore that the United States will never recognize Russia's purported annexation of Ukrainian territory," the statement read.

Biden also provided details on the latest package, which includes High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, artillery systems ammunition, and armored vehicles.

"President Biden pledged to continue supporting Ukraine as it defends itself from Russian aggression for as long as it takes, including the provision today of a new $625 million security assistance package that includes additional weapons and equipment, including HIMARS, artillery systems and ammunition, and armored vehicles," it added.



He also affirmed the continued readiness of the US to impose severe costs on any individual, entity, or country that provides support to Russia's purported annexation.

Biden further welcomed the success of the agreement that has allowed the safe export of Ukrainian grain to global markets and the need to ensure that continues.

In addition, President Biden noted the ongoing efforts of the United States to rally the world behind Ukraine's efforts to defend its freedom and democracy, as enshrined in the United Nations Charter, as per the White House statement.

Meanwhile, US on Thursday accused Russia of the annexation of Ukrainian territories and called it illegal under international laws. Describing Russia's move as an act of 'land grab', Blinken said that the US will never recognise the annexation by Moscow.

"The Kremlin's sham referenda are a futile effort to mask what amounts to a further attempt at a land grab in Ukraine," Blinken said in a statement, Al Jazeera reported.

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves. What followed the military operation was a slew of sanctions imposed by the western countries targeting the Russian economy. (ANI)

