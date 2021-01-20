Biden arrives at US Capitol for his inauguration

Washington [US], January 20 (ANI): US President-elect Joe Biden's motorcade has arrived at the US Capitol ahead of his inauguration as the 46th President of the country.

CNN reported that the Congressional leaders are expected to greet him upon his entrance to the Capitol building.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff were also seen climbing the steps of the US Capitol alongside Biden.

Harris will be escorted to the inauguration ceremony by Eugene Goodman, the Capitol Police officer who became popular after he aided the resistance to rioters who stormed the Capitol two weeks ago.



A Biden aide confirms to CNN that Goodman will escort Harris in his new role as acting deputy House sergeant at arms.

Biden is expected to take the oath of office outside the building at 12 pm ET.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton along with Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton have arrived at the inauguration as well. Vice President Mike Pence has also arrived at the Capitol for Biden's inauguration.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump will not be attending the ceremeony. He gave a farewell address earlier in the day before boarding Air Force One and heading to Florida.

Following the ceremony, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will visit the Arlington National Cemetery and will also receive a military escort from 15th Street to the White House. The escort will include the US Army Band, a Joint Service Honor Guard, and the Commander-in-Chief's Guard and Fife and Drum Corps from the 3rd US Infantry "The Old Guard." (ANI)

