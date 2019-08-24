Biden asks audience to imagine Obama's assassination

New Hampshire [US], Aug 24 (ANI): While addressing an event in New Hampshire, former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday took everyone by surprise when he asked attendees to imagine if former President Barack Obama had been assassinated.

"Imagine what would have happened if god forbid if Barack Obama had been assassinated after becoming the de facto nominee... What would have happened in America?" The Hill quoted Biden as saying.

The jarring remark by Biden came on the 11th anniversary of Obama naming Biden as his running mate. The Democratic presidential nominee referenced the assassinations of two of his political heroes, Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, who were killed while running for president.

In his 70 minutes speech, Biden touched upon several topics including health-care policy, gay rights. However, his comment on Obama's assassination became the highlight of the show.

Moreover, his speech was filled with gaffes. He misstated the decade in which King and Kennedy were killed and he also said that "poor kids" are "just as talented as white kids." However, he corrected himself immediately saying "wealthy kids".

During most of his campaign so far, Biden has highlighted his political and personal relationship with Obama. (ANI)

