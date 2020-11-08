Biden beats Trump, set to be 46th President of United States

Washington [US], November 8 (ANI): After his victory in the state of Pennsylvania, which took him past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes, Joe Biden on Saturday became the President-elect of the United States.

The Democratic presidential candidate defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and is set to be the 46th president of the United States. He would be the oldest president of the country at the age of 78.

According to CNN, Biden clinched the 20 electoral votes in the state of Pennsylvania, taking his overall tally of electoral votes beyond the magical number of 270.

Biden now has secured a total of 273 electoral votes, as compared to President Donald Trump's 213.

Biden said in a tweet that it was an honour to be chosen to lead the country, and assured that he will be the President for all Americans, whether they had voted for him or not.

"America, I'm honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans -- whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me," he said.

Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, will be first person of Indian descent to serve as US vice-president.

After the results in Pennsylvania, Biden changed is Twitter bio to "President-Elect" saying that he would "keep the faith" entrusted upon him.

"President-Elect, husband to @DrBiden, proud father and grandfather. Ready to build back better for all Americans," read his Twitter bio.

The US presidential polls saw a nail-biting contest between President Trump and the former vice president.

According to CNN projections, Biden clinched the states of Washington, Oregon, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Virginia, Delaware, Connecticut, District of Columbia,

Trump won states including Montana, Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisana, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Lousiana, Mississippi, Florida, South Carolina, Florida, Wyoming, Utah, and West Virginia.

Biden is also Delaware's longest-serving senator. (ANI)