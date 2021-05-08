Biden believes proposed meeting with Putin 'good step forward' in US-Russia relationship

Washington [US], May 8 (ANI): The White House on Friday (local time) said that US President Joe Biden believed that his meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will be a good step forward in the US-Russia relationship to de-escalate tensions and have stable relations.

Speaking at her daily press briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that no dates have been finalised for a meeting between Biden and Putin.

"There is not a meeting with the President locked in yet. Obviously, the President, our President invited him to participate in that meeting because he thinks it would be a good step forward in the relationship to de-escalate, to ensure we have a more stable relationship moving forward, but there is no meeting to confirm at this point in time," she said.

She further said that discussions at a staff level about the meeting and the components of an agenda were currently ongoing.

"It is a relationship where we feel we want to move toward a more predictable and stable relationship over the long term. We are also going to reserve our option of putting in place consequences if their actions warrant..," she added.



Psaki also reiterated Biden's view that the US will continue to protect its national interests from the Russian government's actions that seek to harm US sovereignty.

Last month, Biden held a phone call with Putin, where he had voiced his concerns over the sudden Russian military build-up in occupied Crimea and on Ukraine's borders, and called on Russia to de-escalate tensions.

He had reaffirmed his goal of building a stable and predictable relationship with Russia consistent with US interests and proposed a summit meeting in a third country in the coming months to discuss the full range of issues between the United States and Russia.

The conversation came in the backdrop of Washington imposing sanctions on 32 Russian entities and individuals for their alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential election and the purported hacking of US software supply chain networks.

Meanwhile, Russia has continued to refute all accusations of its engagement in US elections meddling and cyberattacks, Sputnik reported. (ANI)



