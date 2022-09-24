Biden calls Russia's referendum 'sham', says US will never recognize annexation

Washington [US], September 24 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Friday called Russia's referendum a "sham" and said that America will never recognize Ukrainian territory as anything other than part of Ukraine.

"The United States will never recognize Ukrainian territory as anything other than part of Ukraine," Biden said in the statement released by the White House.

This statement came after the four Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine began voting in referendums on joining Moscow, according to CNN citing Russia's separatist leaders.

"We will work with our allies and partners to impose additional swift and severe economic costs on Russia. The United States stands with our partners around the world - and with every nation that respects the core tenets of the UN charter - in rejecting whatever fabricated outcomes Russia will announce," Biden said as quoted in the statement.

US President further said that they will continue to support the Ukrainian people and provide security assistance to help Ukraine.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Biden rebuked Russian President Vladimir Putin for Russia's war on Ukraine at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Speaking at UNGA, he said, "Russia, invaded its neighbour, adding Moscow has "shamelessly violated" the core tenets of the United Nations charter.

The US president says Vladimir Putin has attempted to "erase a sovereign state from the map" and calls Russia's plan to organise "sham" referendums in parts of Ukraine it currently controls an "extremely significant violation of UN charter".

"Putin claims he had to act because Russia was threatened but no one threatened Russia and no one other than Russia sought conflict," said Biden.



He said that Putin has made nuclear threats against Europe, adding that Russia is calling up more soldiers to fight and the Kremlin is trying to annex parts of Ukraine.

"The world should see the outrageous acts for what they are," added Biden.

Biden said that Putin made nuclear threats against Europe, adding that Russia is calling up more soldiers to fight and the Kremlin is trying to annex parts of Ukraine.

"The world should see the outrageous acts for what they are," he said.

Putting the blame on Putin over the Ukrainian crisis, he said, "War chosen by one man (Russian President Vladimir Putin) to be very blunt."

The US President said that Russia's war is about extinguishing Ukraine's right to "exist as a state, as a people", "plain and simple", before telling those at the UNGA that should "make your blood boil".

"Ukraine has the same rights that belong to every sovereign nation. We will stand in solidarity with Ukraine and against Russia's aggression, period. Just before he invaded, Putin asserted, and I quote, 'Ukraine was created by Russia' and never had quote 'real statehood'," said the US President.

He also expressed concerns over the mass grave recently uncovered in Izyum, which he said, "showed signs of torture. And now we see attacks on schools, railway stations, hospitals.. even more, horrifying evidence of Russia's war crimes."

"Whoever you are, wherever you live, whatever you believe - that should make your blood run cold. That's why 141 nations in the General Assembly came together to unequivocally condemn Russia's war against Ukraine," added Biden.

He added that the US has personally marshalled "massive levels of security assistance, humanitarian aid and direct economic support" to Ukraine. (ANI)

