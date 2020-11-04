Biden can win White House without Florida, Pennsylvania: Campaign manager

Washington [US], November 4 (ANI): US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign manager on Tuesday stated that the former Vice President can defeat President Donald Trump and win the White House without carrying two crucial battlegrounds, Florida and Pennsylvania.

Jen O'Malley Dillon, Biden's campaign manager informed on Tuesday that the former VP was leading by eight points coming into Election Day in the key battleground states thanks to the surge in voting ahead of the election, reported Fox News.

Dillon emphasized the enthusiasm in early voting, which she said is continuing today in voting so far. She also claimed that allowed the campaign to continue to have these multiple paths to victory to the 270 electoral votes needed to capture the White House.



"Trump has such a harder hill to climb today to overcome the advantage we came in with," Dillon was quoted as saying by Fox News.

Roughly 100 million Americans casted ballots through early in-person voting, absentee and mail in balloting, which is nearly three-quarters of all votes cast in the 2016 election.

A total of 46 per cent are confident that their votes will be accurately counted while only 12 per cent of respondents expressed doubts about the fairness of ballot count.

The poll was conducted among 7,774 voters at 115 polling locations as well as 4,919 early and absentee voters by phone.

Some 239 million people are eligible to vote this year. The mail-in ballots could take days to be counted - meaning a winner might not be declared in the hours after polls close on Tuesday. (ANI)

