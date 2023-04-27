Biden cheat sheet shows he was aware of the question to be posed by journalist

New York [US], April 27 (ANI): A cheat sheet held by US President Joe Biden, during a Wednesday press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, has revealed that he knew beforehand about the question to be asked by a journalist, reported New York Post.

The photojournalists have exposed Biden carrying cheet sheets during press conferences.

This revelation comes two days after Biden annouced that he would run for re-election in 2024 and seek the Democratic Party's candidature.

"How are YOU squaring YOUR domestic priorities - like reshoring semiconductors manufacturing - with alliance-based foreign policy?" was the question from Courtney Subramanian, a reporter for Los Angeles Times, read a report published in New York Post.

This revelation came to the fore during Biden's joint press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. The press conference discussed growing nuclear threats from North Korea - as the two countries celebrate the 70th anniversary of their alliance, as per New York Post.

President Biden was having another cheet sheet mentioning the names of the administration officials in the order in which they will make their press conference statements.

Speedy photojournalists have exposed Biden's crib notes earlier as well, which fuelled Republican concerns about his mental acuity.



In February, the president's doctor said that he was in good health, but he declined to answer questions from reporters regarding his mental capacity.

US President Joe Biden will be running for re-election as the President of the United States in 2024. This sets up the possibility of a rematch with Donald Trump, The New York Times reported.

In June, last year, President Biden revealed a detailed cheat sheet with funny words in June, according to New York Post.

The cheat sheet read, "YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants," then immediately directed the 80-year-old president, "YOU take YOUR seat."

In July 2021, the POTUS was clicked accepting a humiliating memo from an aide that read, "Sir, there is something on your chin."

Biden allegedly gets upset when aides interfere with his communications strategy even though it puts him at odds with official policy, as per New York Post.

In March, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the president abruptly called for President Vladimir Putin to be removed from office. Later, White House officials were forced to retract their remarks.

On Tuesday, Biden said that he would run for re-election in 2024 and seek the Democratic Party's candidature, reported New York Post.


