Biden clinches Pennsylvania, steps closer to White House

Washington [US], November 7 (ANI): Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden would be the 46th President of the United States, CNN projected on Saturday, after he clinched the crucial state of Pennsylvania.

The battleground state was worth 20 Electoral College votes. With Pennsylvania, the former vice-president's vote reached beyond the 270 Electoral College-vote mark.



Biden now has 273 votes to Trump's 213 Electoral College votes.

Biden has argued that the "soul of the nation" is at stake, and has promised that he would seek to heal a country fractured by Trump's presidency, the American media network reported.

Meanwhile, his running mate and California Senator Kamala Harris would be the first woman vice-president of the United States, if he wins. (ANI)

