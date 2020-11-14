Biden clinches victory in Arizona, taking his victorious electoral count to 290

Washington [US], November 13 (ANI): US President-elect Joe Biden has narrowly won Arizona, capturing the state's 11 electoral votes and strengthening his Electoral College margin, while President Donald Trump has not yet conceded defeat in the presidential elections, reported New York Times.

The Arizona victory brings Biden to 290 electoral votes, 20 more than required to clinch the White House.

The President-elect's margin is currently about 11,000 votes, or 0.3 per cent. Biden is the first Democratic presidential candidate to carry the state since former President Bill Clinton in 1996. Four years ago, Trump had won the state by 3.5 percentage points.



According to New York Times, Biden's win underscored a profound political shift in Arizona, a longtime Republican bastion that has lurched left in recent years, fueled by rapidly evolving demographics and a growing contingent of young Hispanic voters championing liberal policies.

Meanwhile, Republicans have been mounting legal attempts for a recount in key battleground states.

The Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit in Arizona, alleging that poll workers in the state's largest county, Maricopa, improperly pressured voters to enter their vote in a way that would incorrectly reject votes.

Biden on Saturday became the President-elect of the United States after victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, which took him past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes.

He defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election to become the 46th president of the United States. (ANI)

