Biden confirms new travel bans from South Africa, 7 other countries

Washington [US], November 26 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Joe Biden on Friday confirmed new travel restrictions for foreign travellers from eight countries in southern Africa due to the emergence of the new Omicron coronavirus variant in the region.



"I am ordering additional air travel restrictions from South Africa and seven other countries. These new restrictions will take effect on November 29," Biden said in a press release. "As we move forward, we will continue to be guided by what the science and my medical team advise."

The other seven African countries include Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi, according to US media. (ANI/Sputnik)

