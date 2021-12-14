Biden declares emergency in states of Illinois, Tennessee due to tornadoes, storms

Washington [US], December 14 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in the states of Illinois and Tennessee after severe tornadoes and storms swept through the areas and ordered federal assistance to the local population.

"Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that an emergency exists in the State of Illinois and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes on December 10, 2021," the White House said in a statement.

A similar order was issued concerning the US state of Tennessee.



According to the official statements, the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will coordinate all disaster relief efforts to help residents.

"FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, will be provided at 75 percent Federal funding," the statement said.

Late on Friday and Saturday, a series of tornadoes and hurricanes swept through the central and southern parts of the United States, leaving behind a trail of destruction and casualties. The disaster hit several US states, including Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee. On Saturday, Biden approved Kentucky Emergency Declaration and ordered federal assistance to the state, where tornadoes killed at least 74 people. (ANI/Sputnik)

