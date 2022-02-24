Biden discusses ways to hold Russia accountable for "unprovoked, unjustified attack" on Ukraine

Washington [US], February 24 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Thursday discussed with his national security team on ways to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine.

President Biden met with his national security team in the Situation Room this morning to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine.

"Biden discussed how we will hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine," informed The White House.

Condemning Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine", US President said that the premeditated war will bring a catastrophic loss of human life.

Asserting that the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way, Biden said that Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring. The world will hold Russia accountable, he added.

The US President further informed that he will be monitoring the situation from the White House as of now and will meet with his G7 counterparts in the morning.

Biden said that the US will also coordinate with its NATO allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the alliance.

Moreover, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has clearly stated that the organization has activated its defence plans, but specified that there will be no deployment of troops inside Ukraine.

He said that over 100 jets and 120 allied ships have been sent to the Mediterranean region.

Biden also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after Russia announced the military operation in eastern Ukraine.

Notably, Russian Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of the Ukraine breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk following which Biden imposed sanctions on Russia and affirmed the US' support to Ukraine.

Ukraine gained independence in 1991 after the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

Earlier today, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".

Leaders from a number of countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in the Donbas region. (ANI)