Biden, Harris extend greetings to Indians around the world on Ganesh Chaturthi

Washington [US], Aug 23 (ANI): Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris extended their greetings to Indians around the world on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Taking to Twitter, Biden said, "To everyone celebrating the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in the U.S., India, and around the world, may you overcome all obstacles, be blessed with wisdom, and find a path toward new beginnings."

Following Biden, Harris also extended her wishes.

"Joining @JoeBiden in wishing everyone celebrating a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi," Harris tweeted.

The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, began on August 22. However, this year, it will be celebrated in a much more restricted way due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

