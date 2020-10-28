Biden holds 17-point lead over Trump in new Wisconsin poll

Washington [US], October 28 (ANI): US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden holds a commanding 17 per cent lead over President Donald Trump in Wisconsin in a new poll of the key battleground state, released less than a week before Election Day.

The ABC News-Washington Post poll found Biden supported by 57 per cent of likely voters, far ahead of the president's 40 per cent, reported The Hill.

The former vice president has gained 5 percentage points since the last poll in mid-September, while President Trump has lost 6 points.

Wednesday's poll comes a day after a survey from the Elections Research Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison showed Biden leading by 9 points in the state, 53-44, among likely voters.

According to The Hill, Trump visited Wisconsin as recently as Friday, holding a rally in Waukesha, where he once again hammered Biden over his willingness to lock down the country again should scientists deem it necessary to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The ABC News-Washington Post poll was conducted on October 20-25 among 809 likely voters in Wisconsin. The margin of error is 4 percentage points.

The numbers for the pre-election voting in the presidential election in the US have surpassed those of the 2016 election.

The US presidential election is scheduled to be held on November 3. (ANI)