Biden names Brian Deese as Director of National Economic Council

ANI | Updated: Dec 04, 2020 01:05 IST


Washington DC [US], December 4 (ANI): US President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday appointed economic and climate expert Brian Deese as the Director of the National Economic Council.
A former Deputy Director of the National Economic Council, Deputy Director of the Office of Management and Budget, and senior advisor to President Obama, Deese played a leading role both in rescuing the US auto industry and in negotiating the Paris Agreement, according to an official statement by the Biden-Harris transition team.

In his new role, Deese will help President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris lift America out of the current economic downturn and build back better -- creating an economy that gives every single person across America a fair shot and an equal chance to get ahead, the statement said.
Joe Biden said, "Brian is among the most tested and accomplished public servants in the country -- a trusted voice I can count on to help us end the ongoing economic crisis, build a better economy that deals everybody in, and take on the existential threat of climate change in a way that creates good-paying American jobs."
Last month, Biden-Harris transition team had announced the members of the economic team and the senior White House communication team. (ANI)

