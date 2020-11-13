Biden names Ron Klain as his White House chief of staff

Washington [US], November 12 (ANI): The US President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday (local time) announced that he has chosen Ron Klain as his chief of staff, his first public choice for the White House.

Klain is one of Biden's most trusted campaign advisers and has long been seen as the most likely pick for the top job. During the campaign Klain was one of the public faces of Biden team's response to the pandemic, CNN reported.

"Ron has been invaluable to me over the many years that we have worked together, including in 2009 as we rescued the American economy from one of the worst downturns in our history and later overcame a daunting public health emergency in 2014," Biden said in a statement.

"His deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum are precisely the things I need in a White House chief of staff as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again," Biden added.

Kolin also served as the chief of staff to former vice-president Al Gore during the Clinton administration and Biden during his tenure as President Barack Obama's vice-president, CNN further reported.



Klain praised Biden Wednesday (local time), calling his new role "the honor of a lifetime.''

"I look forward to helping him and the vice-president-elect assemble a talented and diverse team to work in the White House, as we tackle their ambitious agenda for change, and seek to heal the divides in our country,'' Klain tweeted.

I'm honored by the President-elect's confidence and will give my all to lead a talented and diverse team in a Biden-Harris WH," Klain added in his tweet.

Klain also worked for Gore's failed presidential bid, including his recount effort in Florida, in which he served as general counsel.

Klain graduated from Harvard Law School, was an Editor of the Harvard Law Review, and won the Sears Prize for the highest grade average in 1985.

Klain is married to Monica Medina, an environmental policy consultant, who previously held positions at the Defense Department and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Biden, in his third attempt at the White House, defeated Trump in a closely contested election. (ANI)

