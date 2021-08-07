Biden nominates new US ambassadors for Argentina, Guinea, Switzerland

Washington [US], August 7 (ANI/Sputnik): President Joe Biden has named his three choices to serve as the next US ambassadors to Argentina, Switzerland and Equatorial Guinea, along with seven other administration posts, the White House announced on Friday.

"Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate the following ten individuals to serve in key roles," the release said.



Biden chose David Gilmour as envoy to Equatorial Guinea, Scott Miller as ambassador to Switzerland and Marc Stanley as his nominee to be US ambassador to Argentina, the White House said.

Biden also named Sam Bagenstos to be general counsel at the Department of Health and Human Services, Melissa Dalton as assistant secretary for homeland defense and global security affairs at the Department of Defense and Alexia Latortue as assistant secretary for international markets at the Department of the Treasury, the release said.

The release also identified Brent Neiman as nominee to be deputy under secretary for international finance and development at the Treasury, Alice Albright to be Chief Executive Officer of the Millennium Challenge Corporation, Todd Harper to be chairman of the National Credit Union Administration and Owen Hernstadt to be a director on the board of the Export-Import Bank. (ANI/Sputnik)

