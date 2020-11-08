Biden projected to win Nevada, taking his victorious electoral vote tally to 279

Washington [US], November 8 (ANI): As vote counting continues even as US Democratic presidential candidate has emerged victorious in the presidential elections, he is now projected to win the state of Nevada.

According to CNN projections, Biden is projected to win the six electoral votes in Nevada, taking his overall tally of electoral votes to 279.

Biden on Saturday became the President-elect of the United States after victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania which took him well past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes.

The Democratic presidential candidate defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and will be the 46th president of the United States.

With this, Kamala Harris, his running mate, will become the first female vice president, and the first black and Asian-American vice president. (ANI)