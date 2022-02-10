Biden, Saudi King discuss issues of mutual concern, including Iranian-enabled attacks by Houthis

Washington [US], February 10 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Wednesday (local time) spoke with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia and discussed regional developments and issues of mutual concern, including Iranian-enabled attacks by the Houthis against civilian targets in Saudi Arabia.

According to a White House statement, the President underscored the US commitment to support Saudi Arabia in the defence of its people and territory from these attacks and full support for UN-led efforts to end the war in Yemen.



Biden also noted his commitment to ensuring that Iran can never obtain a nuclear weapon and briefed the King on ongoing multilateral talks to reestablish constraints on Iran's nuclear program.

The White House statement further said that the two leaders discussed matters pertaining to the Middle East region and Europe and agreed that their teams would remain closely coordinated over the coming weeks and months.

Both leaders further reiterated the United States' and Saudi Arabia's commitment to ensuring the stability of global energy supplies, the statement read. (ANI)

