Biden says Cuomo should resign if investigation confirms sexual harassment allegations

Washington [US], March 17 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Tuesday (local time) said that Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign if an investigation confirms the allegations of sexual harassment against him.

In an interview aired on Tuesday (local time) on an American news outlet, President Biden confirmed his support to all the women who have accused Cuomo of sexual violation charges. Biden also rebuked Cuomo, by saying he should step down if the investigation confirms the allegations, CNN reported.

"I think he'll probably end up being prosecuted, too," Biden said.

Multiple women have accused the New York Governor, of sexual harassment or inappropriate behaviour. The scandal began on February 24, when former aide Lindsey Boylan alleged that Cuomo kissed her against her will in 2018 after a brief one-on-one meeting in his New York City office.



The New York governor, has apologized for "making anyone feel uncomfortable" but has maintained that he "never touched anyone inappropriately."

The investigation into the sexual harassment allegations is being led by attorneys Joon Kim, a former prosecutor with the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, and Anne Clark, an employment discrimination attorney.

The President in the interview also added "a woman should be presumed to be telling the truth and should not be scapegoated and become victimized by her coming forward." "Takes a lot of courage to come forward," he said. "So, the presumption is they should be taken seriously. And it should be investigated. And that's what's underway now" as reported by CNN.

On Thursday (local time), more than 50 Democrats of the New York State Senate and Assembly said in a letter that "it's time for Governor Cuomo to resign," arguing that he is "ineffective in this time of most urgent need."

He is also the subject of an impeachment investigation after the speaker of the New York State Assembly authorized the chamber's judiciary committee to begin the probe this month. (ANI)

