Biden says Elon Musk's relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at

Washington [US], November 10 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Wednesday while addressing the press conference after the mid-term polls, said, Tesla CEO Elon Musk's technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at.

On being asked whether he thinks Elon Musk is a "threat to U.S. national security" and should his "joint acquisition of Twitter be investigated", Biden said, "I think that Elon Musk's cooperation and technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at. Whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate."

Earlier on Wednesday, Joe Biden called the midterm polls a "Good Day" for Democracy and also took a dig at the Republicans for the Giant 'Red Wave' not happening.

"Our Democracy has been tested in recent years, but with the votes of the American people we have proved once again that it's Democracy who we are," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Monday had said that he is open to the idea of voting Democrat again in the future.

"To be clear, my historical party affiliation has been Independent, with an actual voting history of entirely Democrat until this year," he tweeted.

Notably, his remarks came hours after he announced his support for the Republican Congress out in the open and recommended the voters cast their ballot for the same.

Taking to Twitter, Musk made the declaration and said that it is best for there to be two political parties in power, pointing out Joe Biden who holds the position in the White House for the Democrats.

"To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic," Musk tweeted on Monday."

Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who's in charge!" he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Electors across the US voted to decide whether the Democrats or Republicans will control the Senate and House of Representatives.

As per the latest trends, Republicans are leading in 186 seats while Democrats are ahead in 162 seats in the House of Representatives. Meanwhile, in Senate, there is a cliffhanger position with both parties tied at the lead in 46 seats, reported CNN projections. (ANI)