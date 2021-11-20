Biden says had 'great' physical exam at Walter Reed

Washington [US], November 20 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Joe Biden told reporters on Friday he had a "great" routine physical exam at the Walter Reed hospital, according to a White House press pool report.

"I had a great physical," Biden said as quoted by the White House press pool.



The White House is expected to release the results of his physical exam later in the day.

Earlier in the day, Vice President Kamala Harris became the first woman to take presidential power in the United States while Biden underwent a routine colonoscopy under anaesthesia as part of his checkup. (ANI/Sputnik)



