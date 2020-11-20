Biden says he has selected treasury secretary, will be announced around Thanksgiving

Washington [US], November 20 (ANI): US President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday said that he has chosen his Treasury secretary but refused to divulge the name.

Speaking after a meeting with the National Governors Association, Biden said the decision would be announced shortly before or after Thanksgiving, Washington Post reported



"It is someone who I think will be accepted by all elements of the Democratic Party, from the progressive to the moderate coalitions," Biden said.

Lael Brainard, who served at the Treasury Department under President Barack Obama and is now a governor at the Federal Reserve, has for months been considered as the front-runner for the position.

Two other names that have surfaced as potential candidates include Sarah Bloom Raskin, another former Obama official at the Treasury Department, and Janet L. Yellen, who served as chair of the Federal Reserve. (ANI)

