Biden says if elected won't differentiate between Democrat, Republican states

Philadelphia [US], November 4 (ANI): Amid the ongoing election day in the United States, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday promised that if he gets elected he would not differentiate between the Democrat and Republican states.

"I promise you this, as I'm running as a proud Democrat if you elect me, I'm going to be an American President, there will be no red states or blue states just the United States of America," Biden said while addressing his supporters in Philadelphia.

Addressing the magnitude of the novel coronavirus, he assured people that the nation would overcome the pandemic by making "smart moves".

"We have an enormous opportunity as a country. Not only we're going to be able to overcome this virus by taking some smart moves but we're going to rebuild the middle class. It built this country and Unions built the middle class," he said.

Biden further said, "We are going to have more people vote in this election than at any time in US history."



"The president [Donald Trump] is got a lot of things backwards. He thinks that he can decide that who gets to vote but guess what, the people are going to decide who gets to be president," he added.

He urged the people of the US to choose hope over fear during the ongoing election day. "We have to remember who we are. This is the United States of America. Anybody who knows Donald Trump, we have to let him know who we are. We choose hope over fear, we choose truth over a lie, and we choose science over fiction."

"When was the last time that you ever heard, when a US President shows up and the whole UN laughs at him. This has not happened before. Or when he appears at the NATO meeting, people make fun of him," he added.

The Democratic nominee also promised to accept a mistake if he'll commit one. "I promise you I am going to take responsibility. If I'll make a mistake I'll admit it."

Over 100 million people have already voted and some states, such as Pennsylvania, will report the in-person vote count before moving through the absentee ballots.

Some 239 million people are eligible to vote this year. The mail-in ballots could take days to be counted - meaning a winner might not be declared in the hours after polls close on Tuesday. (ANI)

