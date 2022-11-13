Biden says line of communication with China to stay open

Phnom Penh [Cambodia], November 13 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Sunday said even though the US would keep speaking out on China's dubious human rights record, its line of communication with the country would stay open to prevent conflict, reported Al Jazeera.

"I know him well, he knows me, We've just got to figure out where the red lines are and what are the most important things to each of us, going into the next two years," Al Jazeera quoted Biden as saying while addressing the East Asia Summit in Cambodia.

Many US officials have been expressing their displeasure over low-level Chinese officials being allegedly unable or unwilling to speak on behalf of Xi. They voiced hope that a face-to-face meeting between the two leaders will bring some progress on areas of mutual concern and, also a shared understanding of each other's limitations.

Xi's government also has been criticizing the Biden administration over its stand towards Taiwan, which it says tantamounts to undermining China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Xi has even claimed Washington's actions as an attempt to stifle Beijing as it tries to overtake the US as the world's largest economy.

Biden will meet the China's Premier on the sidelines of the G20 Summit that gets underway in Bali, from Monday.



According to a US-based publication, Biden and Xi last met in person during the Obama administration and US' ties with China have since slumped to their lowest level in decades, most notably since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's August trip to Taiwan, the self-governed democratic island that Beijing claims to be its territory.

Biden's ongoing Asia tour began with a visit to Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt where the COP27 is meeting currently. His next stop is Phnom Penh, the capital city of Cambodia which is currently hosting the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Biden may assure members about the American commitment to a rules-based order in the South China Sea though that may be unpalatable to the Chinese. He will then proceed to Bali, Indonesia for the G20 meeting where he will call on Xi.

The Foreign Policy reports, "Biden said he would avoid making concessions and wanted to draw "red lines" in the US-China relationship--perhaps in the hope of avoiding further deterioration. Since entering office, the US president has taken a strong stance on Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory. Beijing responded with aggression in August when US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei."

China has also bristled at US policies targeting its ambitions in the technology sector, particularly the semiconductor industry.

According to Foreign Policy, the "effort to crack down on Chinese technology has gained steam under the Biden administration. New US export controls on the equipment needed to make semiconductor chips "could set back China's tech ambitions by as much as a decade", it said. (ANI)

