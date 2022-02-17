Biden says threat of Russian invasion 'very high'

Washington [US], February 17 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Thursday said that the threat of Russian invasion is "very high" as they have not moved any of their troops out.

"The threat is very high-- because they have not moved any of their troops out," Biden said, adding that "We have reason to believe they're engaged in a false flag operation to have an excuse to go in."



"Every indication we have is they're prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine -- number one," Biden said.

"Number two, I've been waiting for a response from Putin for my letter that -- my response to him. It's come to that Moscow embassy. They're faxing it here. Not faxing it, they're sending it here. I have not read it yet. I cannot comment on it," Biden added.

US President said there is still "a diplomatic path". However, responding to a query whether he will call Putin, Biden said, "I've no plans to call Putin." (ANI)

