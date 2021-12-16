Biden signs bill to increase debt limit by USD 2.5tn into law: White House

Washington [US], December 16 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Joe Biden signed into law a measure to increase the US debt limit by USD 2.5 trillion in order to prevent a default until at least 2023, the White House said on Thursday.



"On Thursday, December 16, 2021, the President signed into law: S.J. Res. 33, which provides for the authority to increase the debt limit by $2.5 trillion," the White House said in a press release.

The measure increases the debt ceiling enough to keep the government functioning until after the 2022 midterm elections. The US federal debt will reach USD 31.4 trillion under the new legislation. (ANI/Sputnik)

