Biden signs memo improving cybersecurity across US Defense, intelligence communities

Washington [US], January 19 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed a memorandum to bolster the cybersecurity of the US defense and intelligence communities' networks.

"This memorandum sets forth requirements for National Security Systems (NSS) that are equivalent to or exceed the cybersecurity requirements for Federal Information Systems," the memorandum said. "This memorandum establishes and clarifies additional authority and responsibilities of the Director of the National Security Agency (NSA) in connection with the National Manager responsibilities for NSS assigned to the Director of the NSA."



The memorandum requires the agencies responsible for managing the National Security Systems to improve the visibility of cybersecurity incidents and create binding directives about how to respond against cybersecurity threats.

Biden also requested in the memorandum that a summary of National Security Systems policy be created or adjustments made within 90 days that will include a time-line for implementation.

The national security memorandum was sent to individuals including the Vice President, Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense, US Attorney General and CIA Director, among others. (ANI/Sputnik)

