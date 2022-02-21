Biden speaks with Macron, discusses diplomacy, deterrence efforts in response to Russian military build-up

Washington [US], February 21 (ANI): US President Joe Biden spoke with France President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday where they discussed ongoing diplomacy and deterrence efforts in response to Russia's military build-up on the borders of Ukraine.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke with President Emmanuel Macron of France today. They discussed ongoing diplomacy and deterrence efforts in response to Russia's military buildup on the borders of Ukraine," said White House in its press release.

Earlier, on February 6 as well, both sides discussed the Ukraine situation over the phone.

"President Joe Biden spoke today with President Emmanuel Macron of France. The leaders discussed ongoing diplomatic and deterrence efforts in response to Russia's continued military build-up on Ukraine's borders, and affirmed their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the White House said in February 6 statement.



Biden on Sunday also held a meeting of the National Security Council over the situation around Ukraine. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin along with the other members of NSC were present during the meeting.

Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin also had an in-depth discussion of the developments around Ukraine as well as developments regarding long-term legal security guarantees for the Russian Federation, said Kremlin in its statement on Sunday.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion". Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.

Moscow has also said Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory.

Russia has also warned Western countries that military deliveries to Kyiv may encourage the latter to use them against the breakaway Russian-speaking region of Donbas. (ANI)

