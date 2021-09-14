Biden to host PM Modi, other leaders for first in-person Quad meet on September 24

New York [US], September 14 (ANI): US President Joe Biden will host the first-ever Quad Leaders Summit--- Australia, India, Japan and the United States -- at the White House on September 24, the White House confirmed on Monday.

President Biden is "looking forward" to welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, an official statement noted.

The leaders will focus on deepening "ties and advancing practical cooperation in areas such as combatting COVID-19, addressing the climate crisis, partnering on emerging technologies and cyberspace, and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific".

Prime Minister Modi is likely to travel to the US to meet President Joe Biden and participate in the Quad meet.

Meanwhile, Japanese media recently reported that Japanese Prime Minister Suga will also visit Washington to attend the meet.

The Quad is a strategic forum comprising India, Japan, Australia and the United States of America.

This would be the first in-person Quad meet. The Quad leaders held a virtual meeting in March.

"The Biden-Harris Administration has made elevating the Quad a priority, as seen through the first-ever Quad Leaders-level engagement in March, which was virtual, and now this Summit, which will be in-person," the statement read.

"Hosting the leaders of the Quad demonstrates the Biden-Harris Administration’s priority of engaging in the Indo-Pacific, including through new multilateral configurations to meet the challenges of the 21st century," the statement added.

On March 12, the first-ever virtual summit of the top leaders of Quad comprising of PM Modi, United States President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Suga, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison took place.

During the first Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), the four leaders stressed for a free, open and rule-based Indo-Pacific region that is "anchored by democratic values, and unconstrained by coercion".

In a joint statement, the Quad leaders said: "We bring diverse perspectives and are united in a shared vision for the free and open Indo-Pacific. We strive for a region that is free, open, inclusive, healthy, anchored by democratic values, and unconstrained by coercion."

"Today, the global devastation caused by COVID-19, the threat of climate change, and security challenges facing the region summon us with renewed purpose," they said. (ANI)