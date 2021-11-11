Biden to sign bipartisan infrastructure bill on Monday

Washington [US], November 11 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Wednesday (local time) said that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal is a historic investment in America's public infrastructure.

"The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal is a historic investment in our nation's public infrastructure. We will rebuild our roads and bridges, provide clean drinking water, expand broadband access, invest in clean energy, and create good-paying jobs across the country," Biden said in a tweet.



Biden will sign the bipartisan infrastructure bill, the infrastructure investment and jobs act on Monday, according to the White House.

"The President will be joined by members of Congress who helped write this landmark economic growth bill and by a diverse group of leaders who fought for its passage across the country, ranging from Governors and Mayors of both parties to labour union and business leaders," the statement said.

The White House passed the bill last Friday (local time), about three months after it passed the Senate, as Democrats united behind a plan to advance Biden's broader economic agenda following weeks of party infighting, according to The Hill. (ANI)

