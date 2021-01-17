Biden to sign 'roughly dozen' executive orders on Inauguration Day

Washington [US], January 17 (ANI): On his first day of office, US President-elect Joe Biden will be signing several executive orders, including rejoining the Paris climate accord, extending pandemic-related limits on evictions and ending the travel ban on predominantly Muslim countries.

According to a report by The New York Times, on his first day in the office alone, Biden intends a flurry of executive orders that will be partly substantive and partly symbolic including rescinding the travel ban on several predominantly Muslim countries, rejoining the Paris climate change accord, extending pandemic-related limits on evictions and student loan payments, issuing a mask mandate for federal property and interstate travel and ordering agencies to figure out how to reunite children separated from families after crossing the border.

"In order to highlight the actions the president-elect is taking, we are spreading these initial executive actions over a ten-day period," Ron Klain, Biden's incoming White House chief of staff, said in an official statement.



On Inauguration Day, Biden will sign roughly a dozen actions to combat the four crises, restore humanity to the immigration system, and make government function for the people, he said. "On the day after the inauguration, Biden will be signing several executive orders to aggressively change the COVID-19 situation in the country and safely re-open schools and businesses, including by taking action to mitigate spread through expanding testing, protecting workers, and establishing clear public health standards."

According to a Sputnik report, in his first days in office, Biden is also expected to launch a "100 Day Masking Challenge" by issuing a mask mandate on federal property and inter-state travel to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the US.

The inauguration ceremony of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be taking place on January 20. (ANI)

